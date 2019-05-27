Fresco has opened its first Maltese restaurant in St George’s Road, St Julian’s.

The restaurant in St George’s Road, St Julian’s

A development plan for 2019 by the Fresco Group foresees imminent openings in Italy: in Monza and Pompeii and abroad: in Malta, Oman (Muscat Al Mouj Marina – The Wave in September, 2019) and the UK (Mayfair, Ilford and Elephant Park in September 2019). The first store opening took place in Via Dante 16, Milan, last month.

The group, founded in 2009 by Neapolitan entrepreneurs with consolidated experience in the food field, is based on a philosophy of catering attentive to quali­ty, taste, customers’ health and the protection and promotion of the territory.

Fresco is Neapolitan pizza – recognised by the ‘3 spicchi’ given by the Gambero Rosso – and genuine cuisine made of fresh ingredients of excellent quality, expertly used by Neapolitan chefs according to traditional recipes that enhance the smells and flavours typical of Mediterranean cuisine. The key dishes on the Fresco menu are Spaghetti alla Nerano and Ziti allo Scarpariello, prepared according to tradition.

Fresco’s development strategy started in Italy with the opening of the first Fresco restaurant in Via Partenope 8, Naples, in 2009. The project continued with openings: in Naples (via Cimarosa, 20 – Piazza Fuga) in 2012; Rome (Terrazza Termini) in 2016; London (Elephant and Castle) in 2016; again in Naples (via Caracciolo 14/B) in 2017; and Monza (Via Cortelonga 6) last month.

Taste, authenticity, tradition and lifestyle are the distinctive elements of the brand, characterised by welcoming and relaxing environments where satisfaction and good customer relations are at the centre of the whole design.

www.frescotrattoria.it