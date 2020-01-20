Malta Public Transport has launched the first fully electric bus which will be tested for efficiency and adaptability to Malta’s roads.

The Vero 9 model will go on a trial period to test the performance of the 100% electric engine on Maltese roads. The pilot project, being done in conjunction with Transport Malta and TAM-Europe, will assess the efficiency and adaptability of the vehicle in real-world local conditions, considering the unique road characteristics of Malta such as relatively short distances between bus stops and hilly terrain.

Malta Public Transport said it will work hand-in-hand with the manufacturers on the incremental development of the bus in order to meet the expected environmental standards and customer experience.

During the trial phase, the zero-emissions bus will operate in parallel with the current public transport network as the company observes the vehicle in day-to-day circumstances and collects feedback from passengers and drivers.

“Malta Public Transport is proud to be part of this clean public transport initiative as it continues to reduce emissions on our island,” said MPT Chairman Felipe Cosmen. He explained how the company is constantly on the lookout for novel solutions that offer convenient and reliable alternatives to private transportation.

Since the start of its operations in 2015, Malta Public Transport has overhauled the existing fleet with more than 250 brand new buses fitted with the latest Euro 6 engines, making it among the youngest and cleanest public transport fleets in Europe.

“Sustainability is high on our agenda and we are committed to operating in an environmentally friendly manner,” Cosmen continued.

The company’s sustainable efforts extend beyond the vehicles themselves and MPT runs a waste recycling programme across the operation, recycling all materials including oils and fluids, engine parts, tyres, and materials in line with the highest industry standards. The group’s international experience allows it to maximise solutions in the transport industry and adapt them to Malta’s needs.

Transport Malta Chairman and CEO Joseph Bugeja welcomed the initiative as a strong sign of the collaboration between the authority and the operator to continuously improve the public transport service in Malta.

“The year-on-year increase in bus passengers shows the success of public transport, with a record-breaking number of over 58 million passengers in 2019.”