For the first time in the history of panto, local theatre company FM Theatre Productions is taking the traditional Christmas pantomime to Gozo.

The company will put on a production of the pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, which will feature a cast of actor-musicians who will perform on stage with live instruments throughout the evening.

The panto is taking place at the Astra Theatre in Gozo from December 26-30.

This year, the pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk is led by panto veteran Edward Mercieca who will play the role of Dame Fażola Bigilla.

Mercieca is joined by Gianni Selvaggi as the effervescent Jack along with Chiara Hyzler, Tina Rizzo, Sean Borg, Cathy Lawlor, Peter Farrugia and Hannah Attard.

The theatre company’s decision to take the panto to Gozo is a departure from the typical venues associated with the annual Christmas pantomime, which usually takes place at the Manoel Theatre or, previously, at the MFCC.

Edward Mercieca as Dame Fażola Bigilla.

Promising to be of interest to both adults and children, the classic tale being reinterpreted for the Astra stage is infused with the humour one would expect of a Christmas pantomime, which in turn is being melded with the spirit and ambience of a rock and roll concert.

Jack’s plans to marry Jill come to a screeching halt when a terrifying giant threatens to devour Jill unless he is given a sack of gold.

With contemporary jokes and Maltese references woven into the script by Peter Rowe, the whimsical journey up the beanstalk is not scarce of the traditional panto elements and characteristics

He turns to his loud and brassy mother, Dame Fażola Bigilla for help, who concocts a plan to come up with the life-saving sack of gold.

Inevitably, the Dame’s plans go awry.

Pressure mounts as the Squire of the land, Jill’s father, insists that the poor family obtains the treasured collection, aggravated by the naively incompetent Billy.

Sean Borg (left) as The Squire with Edward Mercieca who plays Dame Fażola Bigilla.

Directed by Chris Gatt, the unexpected twists and turns that the protagonists find themselves in are in keeping with typical panto lunacy.

The actor-musicians, under the musical direction of Cathy Lawlor, will be playing some of the most iconic tunes from the likes of music legends such as Queen, Bruno Mars, Fleetwood Mac and James Brown, to name a few.

Jack and The Beanstalk is an FM Theatre Production in collaboration with Astra Theatre and is supported by The Ministry of Gozo and The Cultural Heritage Directorate. For tickets and more information visit www.tnd.com.mt.