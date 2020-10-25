Floriana returned to winning ways as they scored twice in the first half to beat Gudja United 2-1.

This win puts the Greens on level points with Hamrun, one behind Hibernians and Gżira United.

Enzo Potenza’s side deserved the three points as they held the initiative throughout the first half, creating the better chances and on the restart, they remained in control although their opponents were aiming to hit back.

