BIRKIRKARA 2

Ntow 9

Guillaumier 25

MOSTA 1

Chaney 54

Birkirkara moved up to sixth in the BOV Premier League standings after beating Mosta by the odd goal in three at the Centenary Stadium.

Andre Paus’ team have reached the 24-point tally, leapfrogging both Balzan and Mosta in the process.

It was a solid display by the Stripes who despite conceding an early goal in the second half, their lead never seemed in trouble.

Former Spain international Diego Capel was not available for selection as Paus deployed youngsters Yannick Yankam and Matthew Guillauimier in the centre of the park.

Mosta, on their part, are now in eighth with 22 points. USA forward Christian Chaney, scorer of their goal, was one of their brightest notes in this game with his offensive prowess.

The Blues started with their feet on the gas pedal as they came close to forge ahead when they struck the crossbar through Chaney who connected with a cross from Takanori Yokochi.

Moments later, Mosta had another effort through Santiago Martinez that went wide.

Birkirkara replied through Paul Mbong but Vella was alert to deny the young striker from point-blank.

However, the Stripes managed to draw first blood on the ninth minute. Roderick Briffa whipped in a delightful ball onto the head of Isaac Ntow and the former Hibernians wingback drilled the ball past Mosta’s custodian.

Birkirkara continued to press for a second and this time it was Oscar Carniello who tried his luck but to no avail.

Mosta tried to stage a reaction as Tyrone Farrugia connected with a corner-kick but could not direct the ball into the net.

Paus’ clan squandered a glorious chance when Federico Falcone’s low-drive struck the upright before the ball dropped onto the feet of Ntow but the latter skied his effort.

Yet, the Stripes managed to double their lead when Guillaumier let fly a wonderful shot from the edge of the area that gave Vella no chance.

Birkirkara had another couple of efforts before the break, through Falcone and Ntow but both were unsuccessful while Mosta’s Chaney saw his shot go wide just before half-time.

However, Chaney managed to hit the target and put Mosta back on track when he let fly a shot from long-distance that surprised Andrew Hogg.

In the 68th minute, Yankam failed to find the target from long-range while Guillaumier also had an effort from the distance but flew wide.

In the closing stages, both teams started to become more stretched leaving acres of space for numerous transitions and Birkirkara almost capitalised through such situation but Falcone missed the target from the edge of the area.