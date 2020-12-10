Two-first half goals by Christabel Oduro and Alishia Sultana propelled Birkirkara to a valuable 2-1 win over Swieqi United in the BOV Women’s League.

It was a tight contest where the stakes were high as Swieqi came to this match as league leaders with a five-point lead over the champions, even though Birkirkara have a three-game deficit which they will start to recuperate as from Saturday when they take on Mosta.

At the end, Birkirkara’s experience prevailed as they managed to keep Swieqi’s threats at bay. Nonetheless, it was a fine performance by the Oranges who are gradually continuing to improve and their performance against the Maltese champions sheds light on their progress.

