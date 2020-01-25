PIETÀ HOTSPURS 2

Bouvet 37, Caetano 43pen

XEWKIJA TIGERS 1

Antunes 60

Pietà Hotspurs held off Xewkija Tigers’ fightback to book their place into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

Two quick goals by Clyde Bouvet and Josè Caetano in the first half seemed to have settled the issue for the Hotspurs.

But when Jackson Lima hit the crossbar and Claudio Antunes bridged the gap to just one goal, the possibility of extra-time seemed a distinct possibility.

Despite Xewkija’s Machiavellian tactics of sneaking in an extra player without the referee’s consent, the Hotspurs proved to have too much defensive nous for the Tigers’ stirring late fightback.

The Tigers’ defence wilted midway through the first half when Kilian Amehi breezed past three defenders before pulling the ball towards the surging Clyde Bouvet whose low shot had the better of substitute goalkeeper Leonard Camilleri.

Xewkija immediately conceded a second goal two minutes from half-time, when the Hotspurs were awarded a penalty after the ball struck Rodney Buttigieg’s hand in a goalmouth melee. Referee Luke Portelli pointed to the spot and Josè Caetano converted the penalty to put Pietà 2-0 up.

The Gozitan side were dealt another blow just before half-time when Buttigieg was shown the red card.

A defensive blunder by Martin Hrubsa nearly led to the Hotspurs’ third as the sturdy defender mistimed his clearance and Amehi pounced on the chance with his effort hitting the woodwork.

Minutes later, Xewkija were awarded a foul just out the penalty area and Jackson Lima hit a trademark swerving free-kick over the hapless Miguel Chetcuti but the ball crashed against the crossbar.

Xewkija reduced the deficit on the hour mark when Claudio Antunes followed the ball’s flight closely as he beat a static defence to beat Chetcuti with a low shot and restore fresh hopes for his side.

At death, Josè Carlos Nogueira was booked for an altercation with a Pietà ball boy who delayed giving the ball back.

The Xewkija contigent profited from the melee that ensued to sneak in Manwel Xerri and finish the match in eleven despite having a player sent-off at the end of the first half.