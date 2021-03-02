GĦAJNSIELEM 1

Nedeljkovic 53

BIRKIRKARA 4

Zammit 27; Pepe 36

Mbong 40; Caio 87

Għajnsielem

A. Parnis, K. Borg (85 K. Mercieca), Al. Xuereb, A. Agyeman, K. Farrugia, J. Alboreda Valencia, J.G. Vella (82 D. Bogdanovic), K. Grima (54 J. Camilleri), R. Buttigieg (85 M. Bezzina), S. Martine Turizo, I. Nedeljkovic.

Birkirkara

S. Guarnone, E. Pepe, Y. Yankam, L. Montebello, P. Mbong, K. Zammit (83 I. Ntow), F. Verde (46 R. Alidor), C. Attard, C. Bonanni, C. Prado, O. Carniello,

Referee: Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards: Zammit, Nedeljkovic, Vella, Yankam.

Missed penalty: Caio (B) 9.

Three goals inside the first 40 minutes put Birkirkara on their way to a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy at the expense of Għajnsielem at the Gozo Stadium.

The Stripes certainly underlined their status as one of the favourites to win the Cup competition with an efficient display in the first half and then easily administered their advantage after the interval to sail through.

Birkirkara made three changes from the team that beat Floriana in the Premier League last weekend as Kurt Zammit, Claudio Bonanni and Oscar Carniello were back in the starting formation at the expense of the injured Federico Falcone, Reginald Alidor and Isaac Ntow.

The Gozitan side struggled during the first half to keep up with the pace imposed by Birkirkara but managed to fight back after the break when the visitors were mainly concerned to defend their advantage.

