FLORIANA 2

Reid 27, Busuttil 45

HIBERNIANS 1

Domoraud 87

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov, A. Magri Overend, C. Rutjens, O. El Hasni, Z. Cassar (36 R. Camenzuli), K. Reid, U. Arias (79 A. Ciolacu), M. Garcia (85 R. Hovsepyan), B. Paiber, E. Callegari, J. Busuttil (79 D. Agius).

HIBERNIANS

M. Calleja Cremona, F. Apap (55 A. Muniz), L. Almeida, J. Grech, J. Degabriele, D. Vella, Z. Grech (39 H. Oliveira), T. Aldama (75 W. Domoraud), A. Agius, G. Izquier, A. Diakite (55 Raphael)(75 J. Zerafa).

Referee: Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards: Reid, Apap, Kitanov, Almeida.

Red card: Reid (F) 29.

Despite playing for over an hour in ten men, Floriana defeated champions Hibernians 2-1 to secure a place in the final of the Izibet FA Trophy, setting up a clash with eternal rivals Valletta.

It was a deserved win for the Greens, who now hope to win the FA Trophy for the twenty-first time in the history of the club, to make up for the disappointment of missing out on the title.

The Greens were the better side throughout the 90 minutes and although they had a player sent off, they did not lose their composure and remained the better side.

On the other hand, more was expected from the Paolites who failed to take advantage of the dismissal of Kemar Reid that left them with more than an hour with a player more.

