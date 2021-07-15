Mosta’s first appearance in European football came to an end after their 4-3 defeat on aggregate at the hands of Slovakian giants Spartak Trnava.

The Maltese side headed into this game with a 3-2 lead after their historic win at the Centenary Stadium, last week.

However, the Blues failed to preserve their advantage as two first-half goals from Spartak Trnava were enough for the Slovakians to book their place into a second-round meeting with Sepsi OSK, of Romania.

