Twenty-eight boys and girls will receive First Holy Communion at St Peter and St Paul basilica in Nadur next Sunday. Concelebrated Mass, led by archpriest Jimmy Xerri, will start at 10am.In a message for the occasion, Mgr Xerri thanked all parents and catechists for their great efforts in preparing children for this special event, notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the situation has improved, Mgr Xerri is urging all parishioners to return to the religious functions and partake of the Holy Communion.

On Saturday, priests will be at the basilica to hear confessions between 9am and 11am.