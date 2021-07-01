The Fifties were a wonderful period in the history of Maltese football.

The standard of the game was very high and could be compared quite favourably with that of the immediate post-war period.

Every weekend come rain and come shine, huge crowds wended their way to the Stadium and the Schreiber grounds.

Those were the good old days when everything seemed to be fresh and rosy. Today’s story takes us back to 1953-54 when football at the old Schreiber Sports ground was at its zenith.

Birżebbuġa St Peter’s were admitted to the MFA in season 1946-47.

