A prototype of the new Maserati Grecale SUV has been photographed outside the historic Maserati plant on Viale Ciro Menotti in Modena. The employees were the first to diffuse these images on the social networks.

Innovative by nature, Maserati decided to share the photos of the new model exclusively with the Maserati Family.

Photos: Maserati

The prototype cars are currently undergoing a period of intensive road, circuit and off-road tests, in various conditions of use, to acquire vital data for the preparation of the new SUV's final setup.

The Grecale will be built at Cassino (Italy), where an investment of about €800 million is planned.

The Maserati Grecale will receive its world premiere before the end of 2021.