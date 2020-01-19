It’s early days yet, and in the collective interest to give the new prime minister a fair chance. At this moment, it is hard to come up with any form of sustained commentary. Any thoughts must be loose and disconnected, and I hope readers will bear with me.

My first reaction a week ago was ‘Joseph Muscat is dead, long live Robert Muscat’.

Indeed the biggest challenge Robert Abela faces is to be his own man, as opposed to Muscat’s deputy. Tellingly, it’s what his father said about him in the very first comment he gave the press. It was hardly something Robert could say about himself, so George obliged.

Partly the problem is the manner of the getting there. There’s a feeling among many that Robert Abela’s qualities, and what he said and did in his campaign, were entirely peripheral to the result: what really mattered was that he was anointed by Joseph Muscat. Had Muscat decided to favour Silvio Parnis, Parnis would be prime minister.

According to this reading, it was equally peripheral that Chris Fearne emerged willy-nilly as the enemy’s choice. He tried to right this by talking tough about Labour in power for eternity, but it backfired. Still, none of it was of any consequence. Muscat wanted him to lose, and he would have lost however wise his choice of words.

There may be some truth to this reading. Fearne did not lose by a narrow margin: he was routed in a way that was surprising for a man of his calibre, and certainly not as placed by the polls.

The result suggests that there were forces at work that went beyond a simple choice between two worthy candidates. Muscat’s not-so-hidden and invincible hand, in other words.

Or maybe not at all. In hindsight, the answer was in the large percentage of respondents who until the very last moment said they were undecided. It may well be that Abela won under his own steam after all and that voters did their own thinking, Muscat or no Muscat.

If continuity is the best we can aspire to, we really are in a sorry state

Certainly, the prime minister seems to be at pains to put as much distance as possible. For example, I’m not aware his voice faltered when he rubbished Muscat’s bizarre cat-among-pigeons abortion project. Likewise, his decision for the Daphne memorial not to be dismantled is a fairly radical departure, because it acknowledges a protest movement that had largely been shrugged off by Muscat all along.

Thus far, Abela does not seem inclined to externalise and dismiss Daphne Caruana Galizia as ‘the slain journalist’, or her assassination as il-qtil brutali (the brutal killing). Rather, he appears to be engaging with the political implications of the matter. As well he might, because it was failure to do so that cost Muscat his jobs in Malta and Brussels.

Speaking of bizarre departures, Muscat’s must rank among the topmost in history. There was something Miss Havisham-ish about Michelle Muscat as the couple floated down the grand staircase at Castille, hand in hand and without saying a word to anybody.

You’d normally have expected them to respond in some warm way to the applause of the court, but they didn’t.

It was a surreal and ghostlike moment, made stranger by the absence of protestors outside Castille. I really didn’t expect Muscat to enjoy (or not) such a quiet departure, but he did.

I imagine it was Occupy Justice’s decision to avoid being in Valletta at the same time as Labour supporters. In a viscerally bi-partisan country, a lot depends on not being in the wrong place at the wrong time. On keeping the two camps physically separate at all times, that is. Funny how we manage it on a small island but generally we do, given a Tal-Barrani or two.

Back to Abela, his election was quickly dubbed a victory for continuity. That, however, was in the first few hours. It was simply an extension of the narrative, force-fed down our throats by an army of sages and stooges, that the Muscat government bore the stamp of but one defect, and that its virtues else were as pure as grace.

According to that narrative, it was the betrayals and sacrifices that spoiled it all. ‘It’ being an unprecedented age of the good and the plenty – l-aqwa żmien, in fact.

I may be wrong, but the prime minister seems to be using the word ‘continuity’ less and less with every day that passes. (He did, after all, give the cabinet a sturdy shake-up.)

He may have noticed that, in many ways, this remains a dysfunctional country, from the general shabbiness of living spaces to the poor quality of education.

Not all of it is Muscat’s or his ministers’ doing, but neither is it anything to be proud of.

If continuity is the best we can aspire to, we really are in a sorry state.

I read the other day that Muscat’s latest cunning plan is for Malta to play in the Serie C Italian football league. Thing is, we already do, in so many ways. Fingers crossed for the new coach.

mafalzon@hotmail.com