A stretch of the new Central Link road will open for motorists on Thursday afternoon, Infrastructure Malta has announced.

"We are opening new Central Link Project lanes in Mrieħel, Balzan and Attard," the government agency responsible for the project said.

The lanes will be westbound - Mrieħel to Attard).

Existing lanes at Triq Iz-Zaghfran, Attard and the Rabat road will be modified to be used for a traffic diversion in the opposite direction, from Attard to Mrieħel.

Some traffic lights are also being removed.

The agency urged motorists to proceed with caution and watch out for new road signs, line markings and reduced speed limits.

Work on the €55m project started in January amid controversy over the take-up of agricultural land and the removal of trees.

The road is set for completion in the middle of next year and will stretch 10km from Mrieħel to Ta’ Qali.

Yellow indicates new routes and diversions, purple is the new stretch.