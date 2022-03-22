The first lanes of the new Luqa junction will open for traffic by the middle of this year, Infrastructure Malta said on Monday.

The €18m project will include a tunnel and a flyover to facilitate traffic flow to Luqa, the airport, the freeport and the Kirkop/Zurrieq region.

The decks that will form the metal structure of the flyover is currently being made in Spain.

Infrastructure Malta before-and-after images of the Luqa junction.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and the parliamentary secretary for EU funds, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, toured the works site on Monday.

Borg said the works would mean greater safety for motorists, shorter travelling times and less air pollution. He said the project will also feature the planting of a considerable number of trees on the site of the former roundabout.