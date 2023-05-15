Xavi Hernandez lifted his first major title as Barcelona coach with their La Liga triumph, earning himself time, but still has plenty to prove with the club hungry for European success.

The 43-year-old has undoubtedly lifted the Catalans after their struggles in recent seasons, with their last league triumph coming in 2019 under Ernesto Valverde.

However the team failed in the Champions League with a humiliating group stage knock-out and were turfed out of the Europa League at the first hurdle by Manchester United.

Their painful European exits and the team’s efficient but unspectacular playing style are fuel for Xavi’s critics, despite lifting La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

