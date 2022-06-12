The first edition of the Malta Flamenco Festival will be held over two nights at the Gardjola Gardens in Senglea on Friday and Saturday from 7pm onwards.

Those attending can enjoy an atmosphere steeped in flamenco, a form of dance based on the various folkloric music traditions of southern Spain.

The festival focuses on showcasing different artists of the flamenco scene coming directly from Spain to Malta, including Alejandro Estrada, Kiko de Alcalá, Edurne Portilla and Alejandro De Chacon. Local artists will also be performing.

Participants can also avail of food and a selection of wines served throughout the two-day festival.

The event is supported by the local council of Senglea and La Vinolé.

The Malta Flamenco Festival is being held at the Gardjola Gardens in Senglea on Friday and Saturday. The price for participation is €15 per day or €25 for both days. Tickets can be found on eventbrite.com. For more information, contact 7921 6128.