President George Vella recently presented the awards of the first edition of the Malta STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Education Awards. The competition is organised by the Science Centre, Pembroke, which forms part of the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes (DLAP), under the president’s patronage.

The Malta STEM Education Awards were established to celebrate outstanding practitioners and entities that foster high quality STEM education practices.

The president said the awards acknowledge the added value of a national policy that focuses on the cohesion of science education, the well-being of the community and development in the world of work. He expressed the wish that more female students take up STEM subjects.

Congratulating all the winners, Vella said they will be an important example for Maltese students by inspiring them to pursue the various opportunities in STEM-related sectors.

DLAP assistant director Desiree Scicluna Bugeja said: “The DLAP is committed to provide quality STEM education to all students” adding that the awards celebrate professionals and entities that inspire young students to pursue STEM subjects and careers.

The awardees of the first edition of the Malta STEM Education Awards.

“In a rapidly changing and increasingly complex world, STEM education remains a national priority to equip young students – future leaders – with the necessary scientific literacy to understand and solve complex challenges of today and tomorrow while meeting the demands of the dynamic evolving workforce,” she said.

Nadine Mifsud was presented an award as a distinguished STEM educator in early years and Sabrina Camilleri as a distinguished STEM educator in primary education; Duncan Ciappara received the distinguished STEM educator middle award, Stephanie Maggi Pulis the distinguished STEM educator in secondary award and Richard Zahra the distinguished STEM educator in post-secondary award.

James Galea won the distinguished STEM technician award; Pauline Grech the distinguished educational leadership in STEM award; Michael Spagnol the distinguished STEM professional development Award; and Analisa Magro, the Distinguished STEM educator within the community award.

The US Embassy in Malta was presented the distinguished STEM education partnership award; Gaetano Bugeja was awarded the exceptional contribution to STEM education award; and Joseph Bartolo was awarded the lifetime contribution to STEM education award.

Permanent Secretary at Ministry for Education Frank Fabri was present for the award presentation.