A half-day workshop titled ‘Property Valuation: A Practical Approach’ will be held on April 18 at The Notch Conference Centre in San Ġwann.

The event, a first for Malta, is organised by the Malta Bankers’ Association (MBA), and Archi+ in collaboration with Il-Kamra tal-Periti (KTP). The event is supported by Bank of Valletta.

The workshop will focus on the differences between property market value and prudent value. These two notions will be explained, and insights will be given throughout the workshop by Nick French, a leading valuation academic from the UK, who will also provide information on the recent international developments on property valuation.

Valuation is the cornerstone of all real estate decisions, and the workshop will provide insights into the role of valuations in property investment and the importance of pricing to market.

Topics will include price, worth and value – concepts and definitions; valuations for secured lending: Basel III guidance and prudent value developments; valuation approaches, methods and models applied to real estate pricing; market approach: the relationship between market maturity and reliable comparable evidence; as well as the need to place valuations in the context of the market.

The workshop will kick off with an address by the chair of the MBA, Marcel Cassar. He will be followed by a number of presentations by French.

The event will also feature a panel discussion on valuation and market pricing, which will be moderated by Justin Mizzi, a property valuation expert at Archi+.

The panel will include French, perit Denis Camilleri from DHI Periti, perit Glynn Drago at Bank of Valletta, as well as Alan Cassar from the Central Bank of Malta. The event will come to a close with a speech by perit Andre Pizzuto, president of the KTP.

The event starts at 8.30am and ends at 1pm. For more information and to register, visit www.maltabankers.org/property-valuation-a-practical-approach/ or e-mail info@maltabankers.org.