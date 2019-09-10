The first two flyover structures of the Marsa Junction project will be inaugurated this weekend.

The two interconnected structures, extending half a kilometre, link Marsa and Luqa, replacing the route through the Addolorata Cemetery traffic lights junction.

Initially, until the third and fourth flyover structures of the project are opened early next year, the new two-lane connection will be used in the southbound direction, from Aldo Moro Road (Marsa) towards Giuseppe Garibaldi Road (Luqa).

This arrangement will allow Infrastructure Malta to close the temporary lanes currently serving this route, in the Addolorata Cemetery car park area, and free up the required space to complete the construction of other flyovers beneath the two that will open this weekend.

How the project will look on completion.

These flyovers will form the final two-lane southbound route between Aldo Moro Road and Garibaldi Road.

The first two flyovers will then serve the northbound route, to complete a continuous bi-directional link between these two major roads.

Other flyover structures and new lanes will create similar uninterrupted connections between Aldo Moro Road and the other roads merging at the Addolorata traffic lights junction, including Sir Paul Boffa Avenue (towards Corradino and Paola), Santa Lucija Avenue (Addolorata Hill) and Marsa Road (towards Qormi).

Infrastructure Malta said that before opening new lanes, it is modelling and testing each configuration using specialised traffic flow software. Different options are examined to identify diversions with the least possible impact on over 100,000 persons who travel through this area every day.

The Marsa Junction Project will feature seven flyovers. The project will provide 12 kilometres of uninterrupted lanes.

The first two phases of the project, including the reconstruction of Aldo Moro Road, Gvern Lokali Road and parts of other nearby roads, were completed in 2018. Last December, Infrastructure Malta started the third phase, focusing on the construction of the flyovers. More than a third of the €70-million project has now been completed.

The Marsa Junction Project is co-financed through the EU’s Cohesion Fund and Connecting Europe Facility.