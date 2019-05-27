The first research symposium of the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) was held yesterday at the main campus in Paola on the theme ‘Applied research and innovation within the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’.

The symposium’s aim was to apply knowledge to real-world experience and promote research endeavours that generate ans­wers to solve specific down-to-earth problems using sound evidence and critical thinking.

This supports the formation of basic skills required in working life that are changing all the time, which require further development and supplementation of existing labour force competencies. The skills to be developed include cooperation and networking between different professional groups as well as technological competence and problem-solving skills. The keywords here are readiness for changes and continued education.

The conference presentations allowed participants to present their data during various stages of development, including preliminary findings, recently collected data, or data that is in the process of being published. Academic papers and poster sessions presented up-to-date findings and participants had the opportunity to receive feedback from colleagues and from masters’ students which will then help them ultimately write up their study.

Perhaps one of the most important benefits from the research symposium was the ability by presenters to advocate their science.

It is important that we share our research findings with people outside our specific discipline

Representing respective fields of interest allows researchers in other disciplines, policy-makers, and lecturers to become aware of the research being generated in particular subfields. As re­searchers, it is important that we share our research findings with people outside our specific discipline to increase the visibility of our research and provide interested individuals with more information. Mcast’s role is to provide solid foundations for master’s students for their eventual pathway to doctoral research.

The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of its Agenda 2030 supports economic growth and addresses a range of social needs, including education, health, social protection and job opportunities, while tackling climate change and environmental protection. This is shaped by the architecture and rapid transformations of artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0.

In a remarkable moment of global consensus, the UN, through its adoption of the SDGs prioritised education for global citizenship and global competence and have worked with academics, educators and stakeholders in the global education field to define global competence in education.

The symposium featured the presentation of academic papers published in the college’s Journal of Applied Research and Practice and poster gallery of the Mcast Master’s in Vocational Education and Applied Research 4.0.

In his keynote message Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said Malta’s education strategy is supported by seven key pillars that include governance of education organisations; the social dimension; student focus; quality of education provision; international dimension; strategic innovation; and performance dashboards.

Mcast president Frederick Schembri argued that educators and education systems worldwide need to continually assess the knowledge, skills and dispositions students need for success in today’s rapidly changing and complex world.

The college’s principal and CEO, Prof. Joachim James Calleja, stressed Mcast’s growing relevance as an institution to cater for the demands of our nation and its impact on society. He said the college is offering programmes that are flexible, rele­vant and responsive to students’ aspirations and industries’ needs, which are constantly evolving to meet the challenges of a changing global economy.

Dr Alex Rizzo, Mcast deputy principal for Research and Innovation, launched the Journal of Applied Research and Practice publication.

Ten research papers were pre­sented by authors from different backgrounds and a debate on quantitative and qualitative research methods preceded the academic paper presentations.

Mcast deputy principal for curriculum development, Dr Nadia Maria Vassallo, said that we need to unpack the three very loaded terms of inclusion, excellence and equity in the light of the fourth industrial revolution, which will bring rapid and drastic changes that will affect the way we operate, the loss of jobs and the creation of new ones and life in general.

The research symposium steering committee was composed of the author, Dr Ing. Alex Rizzo, and information tech­nolo­gist Stephen Hall.

Dr Joseph Falzon, PhD, LEED AP (US), is an architect and programme coordinator of the Mcast MSc in High Performance Buildings, and a senior lecturer at the college’s Research and Innovation Centre.