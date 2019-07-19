Power of 1, directed by Izu Ojukwu and starring Ramsey Nouah, Alex Ekubo, Annie Idibia, Jibola Dabo, Jide Kosoko, Racheal Oniga, Michelle Dede, Padita Agu and many more, is premiering at Eden Cinema tonight.

This fictionalised high-octane narrative offers the audience an insider’s perspective of the twists, turns and intrigue of a proposed protest march that shook the sociopolitical landscape of Nigeria to its very foundation.

A talent manager’s well-planned week spirals dangerously out of control when he receives word that his client/business partner, an influential pop artist just called a national protest against the government of the day via an ‘innocent’ Instagram post.

Nerves are stretched to breaking point as the decision to take ownership and execute the protest throws up intriguing reactions from security operatives, political players, hustlers and opportunists

As signs of hijack of the protest become clear, Lejit and his team are torn between pushing the message of the protest and battling opposing pro- and anti-government forces hell bent on derailing the movement. At grave risk to his career, Lejit must fashion out the best path to an effective resolution.

The first Nollywood movie to be screened in Malta, Power of 1, kicks off at Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s today at 8.15pm. Red carpet starts at 7.30pm.