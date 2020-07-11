A group of 16 people have successfully completed an intensive course on the safeguarding of minors, the first of its kind to be accredited by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education of Malta in collaboration with the Institute for Pastoral Ministry.

Established three years ago by Fr Joseph Farrugia, the institute has since trained around 200 people in the subject.

The institute said it would continue to raise awareness throughout the community in general and to train more safeguarders, offering support and instilling a prevention mentality.