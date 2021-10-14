Parliamentary Secretary for Youth and Sport Clifton Grima said that several football clubs are on the verge of being able to submit their permits applications from the Planning Authority in the coming weeks to start their respective projects that fall under the Law of the Commercialisation of Sports Facilities.

It has been a few years since the government enacted the Law of the Commercialisation of Sports facilities that would enable sports entities in Malta to conduct commercial activities in their own premises that would yield much-needed revenue that can be re-invested within their organisation.

Last year, it was announced that the government had appointed a board to try and accelerate the process so that the first football clubs will apply for the necessary permits and start works on their respective projects.

But so far, we have yet to see the first sports entities given the green light to start their commercialisation ventures.

