The first phase of a project to structurally change the Adelaide Cini Institute, in Santa Venera, into St Michael Hospice, a complex which will provide comprehensive palliative care, has been completed.

The spacious building, valued at €8 million, was donated by the Church to Hospice Malta in 2019.

Onto the next phase

Structural works on the Church-owned land that spreads over 11,600 square metres were completed in recent days and the project will now enter its next phase.

This will include electrical works, paving, plastering and the installation of lifts and all other equipment required for St Michael Hospice to be a first-class palliative care centre.

The first of its kind in Malta, the St Michael Hospice Complex will offer day therapy and an outpatients clinic, as well as rooms to house patients who can no longer live at home but have not yet required hospital care.

This will help them transition into full-time care while they remain surrounded by their loved ones.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna recently visited the place where he expressed his gratitude for the works and noted the progress made to complete the project despite the challenges the virus pandemic has brought about.

He said that the value of this project lies not only in the Church’s land and property but in the fact that this complex will improve the quality of life and provide dignity to patients.

Archbishop Scicluna referred to St Michael Hospice as a strong statement in favour of life. He was given a tour of the complex by the chairperson of Hospice Malta, Bernadette Bonnici Kind, Hospice CEO Kenneth Delia, architect Claude Borg, project coordinator Lora Cascun and project manager Jeandre Mallia.

The complex, which will be run by Hospice Malta, is set to be completed in December next year.

The groundfloor will be dedicated to services for patients and will include 16 individual rooms, all leading to the surrounding gardens allowing

patients to easily access the outdoor area. The garden is considered to be an essential space for both patients and visitors, while providing clean air to the locality.

Other services that will be offered by St Michael Hospice include day therapy and an outpatients unit, as well as a loaning facility of equipment that may be required by patients in the community.

The upper floor will consist of counselling and training rooms, as well as offices for staff.

It is estimated that the project will cost €12.5 million.

Hospice Malta has appealed for generosity towards the new hospice centre “that grants dignity to patients and offers support to their relatives”.

Those wishing to give a donation or seek further information may visit hospicemalta.org.