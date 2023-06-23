The first phase of a water system upgrade in Salini has been completed ahead of schedule, the Water Services Corporation said on Friday.

It said in a statement that as from Saturday at noon, a single southbound lane connecting Salini to Naxxar, including the stretch of it-Telgħa t'Alla u Ommu, will be re-opened for traffic.

The second phase, which is now under way, extends the WSC’s upgrade works towards it-Telgħa t'Alla u Ommu, culminating with the connection of a newly widened potable main to its Naxxar reservoir.

By undertaking these improvements, the corporation aims to significantly enhance the water pressure and ensure a better water service for the community, it said.

It added that while it is committed to minimising disruptions, it is projected that works will be completed by the end of July.

It thanked the community for its patience and understanding.