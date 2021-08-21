The Automobili Pininfarina Battista has made its dynamic debut in the US, taking to the roads of California in the run up to Monterey Car Week.

The electric hypercar is heading Stateside in production form for the first time, with the Italian design house saying it will give potential clients their first opportunity to experience the car.

This particular example of the Battista has exposed carbon-fibre bodywork, showing the details of the lightweight material. The interior is finished in sustainable black leather and blue Alcantara upholstery.

