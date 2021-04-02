Jeff Green scored a team-high 21 points as the Brooklyn Nets became the first Eastern Conference team to win 20 home games this season with a 111-89 rout of the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

Kyrie Irving tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds and Landry Shamet and Tyler Johnson scored 17 and 15 points respectively off the bench for the Nets, who won despite missing all-star James Harden.

“Tonight we did just what we expected to do coming out of the gate,” Green said. “We got stops and defence turned into offence and that’s how we were able to get rolling.”

Harden suffered a hamstring injury Wednesday and sat out the fourth quarter in the team’s come from behind win over the Houston Rockets.

But the Nets didn’t need Harden, or injured Kevin Durant for that matter, as they stormed to a 32-11 lead after the first quarter in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 1,700 at Barclays Center arena in New York.

LaMarcus Aldridge made his Nets debut, starting at centre and had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

