The play They Blew Her Up, which zeroes in on the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia together with the political fallout, will be performed again in Malta.

The production will be staged at the new Theatre Next Door in Magħtab between October 12 and 16, coinciding with the fifth anniversary since the car bomb assassination which shocked Malta and Europe.

Written and directed by Times of Malta editor Herman Grech, They Blew Her Up was conceived from a series of interviews carried out with the protagonists and sources as well as court testimonies.

They Blew Her Up performed to critical acclaim in Brussels last May

The play was first co-produced and staged at Spazju Kreattiv in February 2021 before COVID-19 restrictions shut down the last five sold-out performances.

It went on to be performed to critical acclaim in Brussels last May, as well as at the International Journalism Festival in Ferrara, Italy, last week. It won production of the year at Arts Council’s Premju Għall-Arti in June.

The play is told through the eyes of the five characters, with a number of monologues delivered verbatim. Featuring in the play are five of Malta’s finest actors: Joe Azzopardi, Jes Camilleri, Kim Dalli, Charlotte Grech and Alan Paris.

Performances on October 13,14 and 15 are sold out. There are few tickets available for the rest of the performances. For tickets and further infomation, visit www.tnd.com.mt