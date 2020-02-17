Ingenico, one of the world's leading providers of secure and seamless payment solutions, and Salamantex, an Austrian fintech company specializing in the development of software solutions for payment with digital currencies, will present the first POS terminal that has integrated the option of payment with digital currencies by default at the EuroShop 2020, on February 19 at the Retail Technology Stage, Hall 6.

EuroShop 2020 is the world's largest trade fair for retail investment needs.

The software from Salamantex enables merchants to accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dash at the POS, but to receive the amount in euros as usual.



Through its cooperation with Salamantex, Ingenico makes payment with cryptocurrencies available to the broad market for the first time. The OAI interface is already included as standard in Ingenico's TETRA model terminals. If desired, the option can remotely be installed and activated for products of type /5000.



The Salamantex Crypto Payment Service will be presented at EuroShop 2020 as part of a joint presentation by Ingenico and Salamantex.

Modern payment methods - such as contactless via NFC or barcode scanning using smartphones - are becoming increasingly popular. Customers want to decide which payment method they use for themselves. In tourism, it is becoming apparent that in particular guests from the Asian region would like to primarily pay with Alipay, WeChat Pay or a coin - i.e. with cryptocurrency - as this is already the default in Asia. If merchants don't want to endanger their sales, they are therefore well advised to accept all payment methods if possible.



Stephan Schmidt, head of sales, Ingenico GmbH, said: "Our payment solutions reduce the complexity of payment for merchants and service providers to a minimum while at the same time making the shopping experience smooth and secure for customers, regardless of the sales channel and payment method. As our technical partner in the field of crypto payment services, Salamantex fits perfectly into this concept. Together we integrate new digital payment methods into the daily business routine of companies, simple and risk-free.



Markus Pejacsevich, COO Salamantex, added: "With the integration of our Crypto Payment Service Software into terminals of Ingenico, we have taken a big step towards our vision of a broad acceptance of digital currencies as a serious and secure means of payment. Retailers and service providers accepting cryptocurrencies as alternative payment method can tap into an attractive and financially strong new customer group and further position themselves as first movers within their industry".



The Crypto Payment Service software from Salamantex enables merchants to accept payments with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dash and others at the POS and implements simple, secure and smooth payment processes. The merchant receives the advertised purchasing price in his preferred currency, regardless of which currency the customer uses for payment - the exchange rate risk is thus omitted.

Thanks to the partnership with Ingenico, integration into existing payment processes is straightforward and meets the highest security requirements based on compliance with all regulatory requirements and high quality standards.

