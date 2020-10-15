The COVID-19 pandemic is starting to hurt Maltese football after it was revealed that a match from this weekend’s BOV Premier League programme and another from the Challenge League have been postponed after a number of cases have been discovered in the last week or so.

The Times of Malta can confirm that the Premier League match between Sirens and Tarxien Rainbows has been postponed. The match was due to be played on Saturday at 3pm at the Centenary Stadium.

