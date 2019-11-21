GreenPak’s network of 800 smart iBiNs installed in 41 localities won the first place in the fifth edition of the Sustainable Enterprise Awards organised by the Ministry for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses (MEIB). GreenPak Cooperative Society was awarded the overall prize for its efforts to increase the social, environmental and economical sustainability pillars.

The use of these attractive containers increased substantially, registering a sharp rise in the collection of post-consumer products including plastic, paper, glass and metal waste for recycling during 2019. Fitted with smart technology, the iBiNs provide citizens with a simpler and more convenient way to recycle 24/7.

Looking ahead at future trends in the Maltese society and steering the need to recycle more as a country, GreenPak invested in smart bins to address current needs and be ready for the future Smart Cities. The iBiNs project utilises the emerging latest technology of IoT (Internet of Things). It has the capability to monitor waste levels and feed information back to a central system using real-time data which enables GreenPak’ recycling service to prioritise and customise collection routes in the localities it serves across Malta and Gozo.

Using the iBiNs interactive web app, ibins.greenpak.com.mt and selecting the colour-coded image of the iBiN, the public is directed via a Google Map interface to go straight to the nearest iBiN that has sufficient empty space to take their recycling materials. This app is avoiding unnecessary traffic movements, including a reduction of collection truck trips on the road, resulting in lower exhaust emissions.

“The public’s feedback on their experience using the iBiNs’ app has been very positive. People find the app very user-friendly and supported by a 24/7 service. The iBiNs project is contributing in a meaningful way towards the environmental, economic and social pillars of society,” said Ing Mario Schembri, GreenPak’s CEO.

“Following the public’s endorsement and support, GreenPak welcomes the official recognition by the MEIB who have adjudged the iBiNs project as the best sustainable project for 2019 implemented voluntarily by private enterprise.”

The iBiNs project is an investment of €700,000, of which €200,000 has been financed by the European Regional Development Fund under Operational Programme I 2014-2020 ‘Fostering a competitive and sustainable economy to meet our challenges’, supported through the Business Enhance ERDF Grant Schemes Initiative.