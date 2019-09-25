What is being described as Malta's first pro-choice rally will be held on Saturday afternoon, as part of the international movement to commemorate International Safe Abortion Day.

The international focus of this year's theme is #MyAbortionMyHealth.

Organised by Voice For Choice, the rally aims to raise awareness on the challenges that pregnant people in Malta face to access safe abortion services as well as to challenge the stigma and taboo on Maltese women who have abortions.

The rally will take place on Saturday between 2 and 5pm at Hastings Gardens. It will include art, music, drama, interviews and speeches.

Voice for Choice is the first Maltese pro-choice coalition. It is made up of civil society organisations and individuals who together want to campaign for reproductive rights and justice in Malta.

Current organisations members of the coalition are: Aditus, Doctors for Choice, Integra, Malta Humanist Association, Moviment Graffitti, Men Against Violence, Women’s Rights Foundation and Young Progressive Beings.

