The restart of the events industry bears the mark of IEC, International Event Certification, the new certification expressly conceived for meeting professionals and wedding planners. This is the only one certified by the AJA Europe Group and valid all over the world, as is unique to specifically address both the wedding and meeting industries. Suppliers and even major venues may get certified too.

IEC aims at internationally acknowledging professionals’ quality, thus creating a community of networking, apprenticeships, and growth. 23 countries are represented by 17 international professionals, enrolled as country partner examiners, together with another 90 leading international partners for post-exam apprenticeship programmes.

Malta is represented by Sarah Young Events, a pioneer in the industry who with over 20 years in the industry regards this global certification as a great opportunity for the industry to unite and share ideas.

IEC is not a course but a professional certification guaranteeing the skills’ compliance to the standards set by Aja Europe Group and its partners. The aim of IEC is not to sell courses but to verify whether or not the candidates know how to carry out an event in every detail of its design, planning and implementation.

The certification is obtained after examination – a written, and oral test currently scheduled only face-to-face by international professional examiners and validated both by AJA Europe and the country partner examiner.

To be admitted, one must create a portfolio by following a checklist issued at the time of registration. One can submit for only one certification as well as for more than one, always following the checklist. Admission is finalised by the country partner, who checks and verifies the checklist.

Successful candidates must demonstrate annually that they have maintained their professional level by proving ongoing professional activity as well as the frequency of continuing education according to a specific course checklist. Certifications must be renewed every five years by taking a new test.