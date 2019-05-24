The government recorded a deficit of €16.5m in the first quarter of this year, compared to a deficit of €5.9m in the first quarter of 2018 - the last time that a quarterly deficit had been recorded.

Official figures published on Monday show that between January and March 2019, total revenue stood at €1,130.8 million, an increase of €89.3 million when compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

The key contributors were taxes on income and wealth and capital transfers, with an increase of €90.6 million and €17.9 million respectively.

Increases were also registered in taxes on production and imports (€14.2 million) and net social contributions (€12.1 million).

On the other hand, decreases were registered in market output (€40.1 million), property income (€4.4 million) and current transfers (€1.0 million).

Total expenditure in the first quarter amounted to €1,147.3 million, an increase of €99.9 million over the corresponding quarter of 2018.

Increases were recorded in almost all categories, mainly in intermediate consumption (€47.5 million), gross capital formation (€36.6 million), current transfers payable (€34 million), compensation of employees (€19 million), subsidies (€3.8 million) and social benefits and social transfers in kind (€400,000).

On the other hand, decreases were recorded in capital transfers (€39.4 million) and property income payable (€1.9 million).

Adjustments to data

In order to achieve compliance with the provisions of ESA 2010, adjustments to the Consolidated Fund data were made. In the first quarter of 2019, these adjustments triggered a decrease of €117.7 million to the deficit of the Consolidated Fund, the NSO said.

Rise in debt

At the end of March, the general government debt stood at €5,847.3 million, showing an increase of €113.3 million over the corresponding quarter of 2018. Central Government debt increased by €113.2 million, amounting to €5,844.2 million, where the largest decrease was underpinned by a drop in long-term debt securities of €191.6 million.

Conversely, short-term debt securities increased by €71.8 million. Long-term loans and short-term loans registered an increase of €27.3 and €7.5 million respectively.

Currency and deposits stood at €376.3 million, an increase of €198.2 million over March 2018.

The local government debt stood at €3.1 million in the first quarter of this year. The government guaranteed debt amounted to €1,068.0 million at the end of March 2019, a decrease of €17 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2018.