Health Minister Chris Fearne tabled the first reading of new amendments to IVF legislation in parliament's first session on Monday afternoon.

The draft bill is expected to propose changes to multiple laws, with the intention of making the fertility treatment easier and more accessible to couples who struggle to have children.

"For many women, yesterday, Mothers' Day, was a wonderful day. But for many others, it was the worst day, because they cannot become mothers," Fearne said, adding that if medicine allowed for better chances of having children, the government should not hinder it.

"We are doing this to help more men and women to become mothers and fathers," he said, referring to the President's first line of parliament's opening speech, in which he spoke about 'new beginnings and new energy'."

Parliament has not yet started debating the amendments, which will be discussed at committee stage this week before being presented to all MPs for a third reading and vote, but the government is expected to press ahead with pushing for IVF reform as a matter of priority.

What the laws will change

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to reform IVF laws within the first 100 days of this legislature.

IVF treatment has been available as part of the national health service since November 2013. The amendments being pushed by the governing Labour Party would extend the service to couples who suffered from miscarriages, couples who ended cycles of IVF which were unsuccessful, and couples who have a history of medical complications.

The government would also like to amend laws to allow parents who have already had a child through IVF to apply for a second round of treatment to have another child.

IVF cycles cost between €15,000 and €20,000 each, with that expense being borne by taxpayers. The government is now also proposing to making medicines related to IVF treatment free, taking up a suggestion first made by the Opposition in 2017.

MPs and their priorities

With parliament expected to rise for its summer recess in July, MPs are likely to start discussing these reforms later this month.

The only other issue that is likely to be given priority before the summer break is the closing off of the remaining financial estimates from the last Budget, sources told Times of Malta.

Monday afternoon's debate concerning IVF reform was also the cause of this legislature's first parliamentary squabble, which took place between Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech.

Camilleri accused Grech of being insensitive to couples who struggle to have children. Grech retaliated, demanding that Camilleri take that claim back or substantiate it. He, together with PN whip Robert Cutajar, exchanged a brief but spirited back and forth with Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, who brushed off the issue, moving matters on.