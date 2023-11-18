The adventure motorcycle segment is showing no signs of lessening in popularity. Much like crossovers and SUVs in the car world, when it comes to life on two wheels it seems that sitting up high and having a little extra go-anywhere capability is a real hot topic at the moment. Honda has huge heritage in this area, but its latest offering – the Transalp – aims to build the success of the 1980s original while appealing to a newer audience.

It pinches the engine from the recent – and very good – Hornet, but transplants it into a more adventure-focused, long-distance bodystyle. We’ve been finding out what it’s like.

It’s not just the engine that the Transalp borrows from the Hornet – it’s got the same frame, too. However, Honda has beefed it up a touch to ensure that it can cope when you turn away from the main road while, obviously, there’s a far higher-up seating position alongside increased suspension travel and upgraded brakes for better stopping power.

What’s it designed to do? Well, whereas the Hornet has a more on-road focus with an attention towards those favourite twisty roads on a Sunday, the Transalp is designed for longer days in the saddle with the occasional venture off-road. Plus a relatively lightweight construction should help to make this Honda relatively cheap to run.

The 755cc parallel twin engine which played such a starring role in the Hornet takes the leading role in the Transalp and it’s no less impressive in this application. With 91bhp it’s not completely overburdened with power while 75Nm of torque delivered at 7,250rpm encourages you to spike the engine a little harder to get the best from it.

