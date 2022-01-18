A roundabout in the limits of Safi has become the first solar-powered roundabout in Malta, with all electrical and irrigation features being powered by renewable energy generated by photovoltaic cells.

The €56,000 investment is the first of its kind in Malta.

Solar panels provide energy for the irrigation system watering several shrubs around the roundabout, an LED lighting system, as well as the pump that powers the roundabout’s fountain.

It is estimated that using renewable energy to power the lights and irrigation will save around 10kg of CO2 emissions every 24 hours.

PV panels on site next to the roundabout Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The project was announced by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia on Tuesday afternoon.

The roundabout was demolished back in 2021, but now has been re-instated as part of the renewable energy project and a number of pollinator-friendly plants have also been planted at the roundabout.

The project was carried out by Ambjent Malta in collaboration with Safi Local Council and the Environmental Landscapes Consortium (ELC) as the contractor.

“This project is a small example of how local councils and other entities can come together to create sustainable projects – in this case, coupling renewable energy with urban embellishment to set an example, improve our urban landscape, benefit pollinators and reap the benefits of solar energy,” Farrugia said.

He said all plants planted on site are suitable for the Maltese climate and do not require excessive watering.

Farrugia said in 2021, Ambjent Malta invested over €350,000 for new embellishment projects with ELC.

Ambjent Malta director Francis Farrugia, Malta Embellishment and Landscaping Project Senior Manager Joseph Borg Camilleri, as well as Safi Mayor Johan Mula were present at the announcement.