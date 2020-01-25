The first National STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Career Expo, being held at Esplora, Interactive Science Centre, Kalkara, is open to the public today and tomorrow.

The expo showcases a broad range of occupations in the field of STEM presented by over 25 entities including private companies, government bodies, research performing institutionsand NGOs.

It offers a unique opportunity for children and their families to meet professionals from fields such as engineering, computer science, health science, pharmacy, data analysis, science communication, manufacturing, space science, environmental conservation and marine science.

Visitors will be able to take part in short, interactive, hands-on activities such as building, coding, quizzes and role-play games.

There will also be a STEM Game Show, a Guess What I Do Who/Hot Seat Game, a mini maker space and a storytelling session for young children.

The expo is open today and tomorrow from 10am to 6pm at Esplora, Kalkara. It is organised by the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST), the University of Malta and the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) with the support of the Ministry for Education. For more information visit the National STEM Career Expo Facebook event page.