The demand for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) professionals is expected to rise sharply worldwide and the EU is forecasting that Europe alone will need 20 per cent more scientists and engineers by 2025.

Global agencies, however, are forecasting a shortage of people entering these fields, with Unesco describing this problem as a ‘global STEM crisis’. That is why governments worldwide are putting on initiatives to entice more students to embark on STEM careers.

It is within this context that the first National STEM Career Expo is currently being held at Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara.

The event, running until Sunday, is being held as part of a tripartite initiative between the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST), the University of Malta (UM) and the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) with the support of the Ministry for Education and Employment (MEDE).

MCST’s executive chairman, Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, said that Esplora regards the STEM-related skills shortages situation as being of national importance and, therefore, one of its top priorities is to increase the public’s interest in STEM subjects.

“Esplora is providing all possibilities for visitors − from students to seniors − to explore and expose themselves to the diverse STEM careers options that are currently available,” he said.

Dr Pullicino Orlando believes that more children and youths should be supported to ensure that the future generation is well equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to tap into the opportunities being created in STEM.

The expo is hosting over 25 entities, including private companies, government bodies, research performing institutions and NGOs, to showcase a broad range of occupations – from engineering, computer science, health science, pharmacy, data analysis, science communication, manufacturing, space science, environmental conservation and marine science.

Visiting children and their families can meet professionals from these fields and engage with them via short, interactive, hands-on activities, such as building, coding, quizzes and role-play games.

Other activities taking place during the weekend include a STEM Game Show, a Guess What I Do Who/Hot Seat Game coordinated by JobsPlus, a mini-maker space and a storytelling session for the youngest guests.

University rector Alfred Vella, who visited the expo, said that “while promoting STEM education, the University wants to actively encourage students and youth researchers to involve them in research.”

Prof. Vella emphasised the importance of national commitment to promote STEM careers “since this is to the benefit of our citizens as well as to those who create work opportunities for tomorrow. It is crucial the latter give importance to transferrable and 21st century skills that form an integral part of different career opportunities.”

Mcast principal and CEO James Calleja commented that Mcast’s educational programmes provide work-based learning opportunities and the needed support for students to be able to fill existing and upcoming job vacancies and acquire related skills, through close collaboration with the industry.

He highlighted the fact that “such initiatives as those at Esplora facilitate the nurturing of primary children’s mindsets towards science and technology since these are the components of the future workplace.

“STEM offers a wide variety of job opportunities which are on the rise and in demand. We need to ensure that our workforce is suitably equipped for such a demand.”

The MCST, the University of Malta and Mcast presented a STEM Engagement Position Paper at a National STEM Engagement Conference held in May.

The position paper presented a recommendation for a STEM Working Group to push forward the ideas presented in the tripartite proposal as well as the development of a consolidated Malta Science Communication Strategy.

The career expo is one of the actions put forward by the working group.

Attending the STEM Engagement Conference were members from the STEM Engagement Working Group including Jobsplus, the National Skills Council and the Institute for Education.

The expo is part-financed by the Erasmus+ Project RAISE (Raising Awareness and Interest in STEAM Employment).

It will be open for school visits in collaboration with the National School Support Services until tomorrow from 9 am to 1pm, and for the public on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm.

For more information on the exhibitors, activities and competitions, follow the National STEM Career Expo Facebook event page.