Today’s readings: Isaiah 2, 1-5; Romans 13, 11-14; Matthew 24, 37-44

Normally at this time of year when we enter the Advent season, we speak of distractions that so easily alienate us from focussing on the real meaning of Christmas. For a change, at this precise moment in the history of this country, it is the other way round. Inaugurating this liturgical season, we should indeed beware from letting Christmas itself this time be the great distraction alienating us from coming to our senses to grasp the gravity of what we are in.

This is a kairos for those who want to see; an opportune time of grace to choose between letting ourselves be carried away or standing firm on our feet. The Christmas celebrations cannot serve as a smokescreen that keeps us from reconnecting meaningfully with our true selves. In today’s gospel when Jesus recalls Noah’s day, he is referring to a specific circumstance when God’s people were in utter denial of what was really happening around them.

In Noah’s time, before the flood, people lived business as usual without suspecting anything of what was about to happen. Until the flood came and swept all away. That is what happens whenever in life we choose to ignore the red light warnings that come our way.

The two poles set before us in today’s readings are on one hand the vision set out by the prophet Isaiah and on the other hand the flood as recalled by Jesus. The flood stands for whatever destroys the fabric of our relationships, the wounds that are festering in society and Church alike, whatever disrupts our wellness.

We are at present going through a really bad patch in our history as a nation. And in moments like these, apart from the wisdom and courage that keep our cohesion alive, we need to recover the depth and strength that faith can give us. The writing has been on the wall for quite some time, but very often we simply end up being taken by what fills the day.

In the aftermath of a flood or an earthquake or any other trauma personal and collective, we need with realism to face the devastation, to count the casualties and measure the damage. Advent this year should speak loud to us all not about Bethlehem and about a distant story, but about our story, which is still evolving. We are being urged by God’s word to discern God’s presence and love in such moments and how that love can really make us rise to the situation.

The antidote to the flood is the vision which Isaiah, in the face of the turmoil of his people, sets out for Judah and Jerusalem, a vision that undoubtedly still addresses our situations today. The vision that enhances our true wellbeing cannot be short-sighted, cannot cater exclusively for material prosperity, cannot ignore the wounds that need healing and the depth of what makes us humane.

God “will wield authority over the nations,” says Isaiah. This is not a call for some form of theocracy which today would simply be anachronistic. Isaiah is exhorting his people to mend their ways, to “walk in the light of the Lord” which at the end of the day is the light we all need, personally and collectively, to go the way that keeps us sane and deeply respectful of who we are.

Both St Paul in the second reading from Romans, and Jesus in the gospel call us to stay awake because “the time” has come. When it is time to realise certain things in depth and to come to terms with the truth, it would be insane to stay in denial and postpone. Paul is clear when he writes: “Let us give up all the things we prefer to do under cover of the dark”. Let us live decently, is his advice.

The Bethlehem story for many amounts to a cultural calendar date. For those who really believe it is an ongoing story that concerns our salvation, our restoration and the possibility not to lose the point of our living. The birth of Jesus as a human being gives us back the fullness of our humanity which often is weakened by our impulses and cravings that mislead us.

The time is now. This is also the title of a recent book by Benedictine nun and writer Joan Chittister. Her book is a call to ‘uncommon courage’ to combat complacency and to propel ourselves toward, creating a world of justice, freedom, peace, and empowerment. These are the only foundations that can make of us fertile ground for a new birth of God in us.