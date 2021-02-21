Today’s readings: Genesis 9, 8-15; 1 Peter 3, 18-22; Mark 1, 12-15.

Lent normally comes with the intent of making us slow down, rethink seriously what we are living for, and do some sacrifices. In the wake of this last year, many would be asking whether actually we really need Lent this time round. The pandemic has taken centre stage for too long now and the rhythm of our life has changed considerably, diverting our attention and making us lose focus.

Genesis refers to the deluge at the time of Noah and God’s sign of peace after the tempest. It may be a clear allegory of the times we live in and the deep desire to reclaim our true selves and the sign of God’s love. In this sense even this year, Lent can be the opportune time.

As on every first Sunday of Lent, the gospel today locates Jesus in the wilderness, tempted by Satan. The Hebrew word for wilderness, midbar, means ‘to drive out’. The biblical desert stories of Israel always combine danger and divine help. St Mark writes of Jesus at the start of his ministry that “he was with wild beasts, and the angels looked after him”.

Lent can be the right time to realise how much we can be in danger of being carried away by the processes of change around us, making us live divided lives, forcing us to be fragmented beings in a fragmented world. We need to find remedies. But as author Parker Palmer observes in his book A Hidden Wholeness, it often happens that “I hear the still, small voice that speaks the truth about me, my work or the world, and yet act as if I did not”.

Given our limitations, we need God’s help even if for the non-believer this can have another name. Whatever our belonging and beliefs, we all need the wisdom to discern the temptations in life which divert us from being focused and make us exchange truth for fable and fable for truth. The 2nd century Church Father St Irenaeus teaches that it is not God who needs us, but we who need Him.

Lent is a time that proposes fasting, prayer and almsgiving as commitments meant to teach us how life can be remarkable when lived with sobriety and for others. Whatever we do in this sense we are the only beneficiaries. Theologian Hans Boersma speaks of the “Lenten presumption” when we think that over the next 40 days it would be pleasing to Jesus if we join him on the road of suffering leading to his agonising death on the cross.

Lent is meant to offer us the alternative to the ruts we enter, the liberating standpoint of Christ who, empowered with the Spirit, faced temptation in the desert without succumbing to it. Jesus in the wilderness had to choose. After his 40 days in the desert, he went into Galilee and proclaimed that “the time has come”. It was urgent to “repent and believe the good news”.

As long as there is no repentance, no serious rethinking, we cannot really believe the Gospel. The Gospel and complacency can never go together. It is either one or the other. We compromise so much on what ultimately puts at risk the good life. God’s Word empowers us to face not just the enemy out there, but even the enemy within.

Lent is a time of reckoning on what makes a remarkable life, on the priorities that shape our living, on how we spend the precious time at our disposal, and on our capacity to discern truth from falsehood. Lent is not a time to become more ‘religious’, to empathise with the suffering Jesus, to feel in any way obliged to change face without changing heart. Palmer again: “The stronger we are to reclaim our personal wholeness, the more we can help our society to reclaim some of its own”.