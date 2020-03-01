Today’s readings: Genesis 2, 7-9. 3, 1-7; Romans 5, 10-19; Matthew 4, 1-11.

The Bible was written when the Jews were going through a crisis of faith during exile and when their faith was being put to question. They put in writing what otherwise would have been lost because in critical patches we return to our roots. The Scripture readings on this first Sunday of Lent initiate us in the midst of the dynamics that govern our life. Faith gives us a glimpse of what life can overshadow as it unfolds.

Life is a drama of decision-making, but now we seem to be losing control of our own lives, with most decisions being taken for us by so-called algorithms, the powers-that-be that decide for us what to buy, what to watch, what we need, and even what makes us happy. What will be the meaning of human life when most decisions are taken for us?

Socrates represents in ancient philosophy a humanistic turn in that he places priority on the good life. Today the Bible recalls that the Lord God created us as living beings and, as the book of Genesis says, put certain conditions under penalty of death. We can experience death while living, when due to mistaken decisions we find ourselves in rut situations, asking ourselves why things have turned out the way they have.

Lent is about taking the good life seriously. ‘Good life’ not in moralistic terms but as the virtuous life, choosing between what makes us live fully and what makes us enter into futile ruts. It is about the practice of virtues, in contrast to the vicious life, the so-called cardinal virtues that constitute the backbone of a meaningful life and guarantee an ordered life.

These are wisdom, justice, courage and moderation, the pillars of a healthy soul and against which we daily face the deadliest temptations. We carry within us the heaviness of our own body which never falls upward. But we are also carriers of the seed of redemption which can transform all that weighs down and dulls our spirit. Fallenness and redemption are the two magnetic poles between which the dynamic of our daily living unfolds.

There is always the element of struggle in whatever we decide to do or not to do. Kallistos Ware, an English bishop and theologian of the Eastern Orthodox Church, writes that, contrary to the prevailing secular view, it is not holiness but sin that is dull and repetitive. Evil, he writes, is basically uncreative and monstrous, whereas the saints display an inexhaustible variety and originality. The spiritual struggle continues to be the same in the contemporary world as it always was in the past.

It is the same struggle of Adam and Eve facing the serpent as well as that of Jesus in the desert with Satan. What we should be more aware of is the folly of our presumptions and of our miscalculations as to how easily we can be swayed by the powers around us. We need to know our enemy, who or what we are struggling with, just as much as we need to search for sources of strength and spiritual depth.

Today we may be downplaying too much the strength of the ‘giants’ we are battling against in daily life. We take too many things for granted in the way we understand our Christian commitment. Reading our stories from the perspective of today’s Scripture readings uncovers for us the perennial danger and the temptation to desire God-like capabilities in the way we manage our lives. And it happens so often that, opting for life as we desire and imagine it, we ultimately encounter only death.