On October 10, 2021, Pope Francis opened a two-year process called ‘A Synod on Synodality’, officially known as ‘Synod 2021-2023: For a Synodal Church’.

Bishops around the world will consult with everyone from parishioners to monks, nuns and catholic universities before coming together for a synod of bishops in Rome in 2023.

With this particular interest in mind, the Dominican community of Valletta is holding a series of conferences at St Dominic parish church to better understand the life and mission of the Church.

The first conference, by Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi, will take place on Thursday, at 6.45pm.

The subject to be discussed will be ‘A Synodal Church: The People of God in communion-mission-participation’.

With particular interest in the role of lay persons and of local communities in the worldwide Catholic Church, the Synod of Bishops is designed to make Church governance more open and inclusive of all its members.

Through this two-year journey (2021-2023) of reflection and sharing, the Church will be able to learn which processes can help it to live communion, to achieve participation, to open itself to mission.