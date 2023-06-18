The first turtle nesting site of this season has been spotted by Nature Trust Malta (NTM-FEE) volunteers at Ramla l-Ħamra in Gozo.

It is most likely a loggerhead turtle nest, based on recent sightings of turtles in the sea, the Environment Authority said.

Officials of the authority are coordinating with the NGO to cordon off the area to protect the nest. An Emergency Conservation Order will be also issued.

Volunteers will also be required by Nature Trust during the nesting period to help with monitoring and other tasks related to this turtle nest. Those who wish to volunteer may send an email on turtle.ramla@gmail.com for more information.

The authority urged the public to act responsibly as excessive noise, trampling and light close to the nesting area may pose a threat to turtle eggs and any hatchlings.

The loggerhead turtle (Maltese: il-fekruna l-komuni), scientifically known as Caretta caretta is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabits tropical to warm temperate areas. This species is classified as globally endangered by the World Conservation Area (IUCN) and is also protected by various national and international legislation. Capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles, as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is prohibited and subject to legal action.

The destruction of eggs or taking of eggs from the wild is strictly prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence. Regulations impose a minimum fine of nearly €500 up to nearly €2400 for each egg that is destroyed or taken from the wild.

The area where the loggerhead turtle has laid its eggs is also a protected area under the Environment Protection Act.