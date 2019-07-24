The first two flyovers at the Marsa junction project were inaugurated on Friday by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

The two interconnected structures, extending half a kilometre, link Marsa and Luqa, replacing the route through the Addolorata Cemetery traffic lights junction.

They are part of a €70 million project, co-financed through the EU’s Cohesion Fund and Connecting Europe Facility, which includes the development of a new multi-level intersection to replace the Addolorata traffic lights system with 12 kilometres of uninterrupted lanes, grade-separated at three levels, creating direct northbound and southbound connections between the arterial roads merging at this network node.

The project introduces new facilities for alternative modes of travel, such as footpaths and cycle paths, segregated pedestrian crossings, bus lanes, a park and ride area, new landscaped areas, among others.

The construction progress can be followed online through four new live cameras live-streaming the extensive engineering and architectural works required.

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina