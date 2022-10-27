Constance J. Milstein on Thursday presented her credentials to President George Vella as the new ambassador of the United States to Malta.

The ceremony was held at San Anton palace. The ambassador was accompanied by her husband Saïd Abu-Kaud.

Milstein was nominated by US President Joe Biden in December 2021. She is an attorney and entrepreneur, and has dedicated her life and career to bridging cultural and societal divides, the embassy said.

The US has not had a resident ambassador to Malta since Kathleen Hill in 2018.

Since then, the relationship has been downgraded to Charge d'affairés level.

Milstein graduated from New York University, Heights College, and earned her Juris Doctor degree cum laude from North Carolina Central University Law School, where she served as comment editor of the North Carolina Central Law Review.

In brief comments, Milstein said, “I am honoured and delighted to serve President Biden on these beautiful islands. People-to-people ties form the bedrock of the U.S.-Malta relationship and I look forward to working with the people of Malta and Gozo to nurture these ties.”