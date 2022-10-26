The first US ambassador to Malta in four years will present her credentials to President George Vella on Thursday, marking the beginning of her ambassadorship.

Businesswoman Constance J Milstein was nominated by President Joe Biden in December and was confirmed in August by the US Senate on a 57-34 vote.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg confirmed her arrival in Malta with a tweet and a photograph. "We appreciate the US commitment to liberty and the rule of law," he said.

The US has not had a resident ambassador to Malta since Kathleen Hill in 2018.

Since then, the relationship has been downgraded to Charge d'affairés level, when a diplomat instead served as an embassy's chief of mission in the absence of the ambassador.

Borg said on Wednesday that he is looking forward to collaborating with Milstein to further Malta and the US’s close relationship in all sectors.

Milstein is also an attorney, philanthropist, and social entrepreneur. She is a founding board member of Blue Star Families, the US’s largest support organisation for military spouses and children and pioneered the non-profit Dog Tag bakery, dedicated to empowering veterans with a disability.