Malta took delivery of its first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for young children on Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced, and the first jabs will be administered on Tuesday.
Il-vaċċin tal-Covid tat-#tfal wasal Malta. Minn għada nibdew it-tilqim. 🇲🇹#covidvaccine pic.twitter.com/tmNMrGhdRQ— Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) December 13, 2021
Fearne had heralded the arrival of the first consignment last week, telling a press conference that the vaccines - a third of the normal dose - will be administered to children aged 5-11 starting with vulnerable cases first.
Parents will eventually be receiving invitations for their children via SMS or mail.
The European Medicines Agency approved the vaccine for young children on November 25.
It is the first vaccine cleared for use among the age group.
A Pfizer vaccine for children older than 12 was approved in the summer.
