Malta took delivery of its first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for young children on Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced, and the first jabs will be administered on Tuesday.

Fearne had heralded the arrival of the first consignment last week, telling a press conference that the vaccines - a third of the normal dose - will be administered to children aged 5-11 starting with vulnerable cases first.

Parents will eventually be receiving invitations for their children via SMS or mail.

RELATED STORIES Leading paediatrician on why it is important to vaccinate your child

The European Medicines Agency approved the vaccine for young children on November 25.

It is the first vaccine cleared for use among the age group.

A Pfizer vaccine for children older than 12 was approved in the summer.